Real Madrid edge Rayo Vallecano 2-1; Kylian Mbappe's stoppage-time penalty slashes Barcelona's La Liga lead to one point

Real Madrid secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over struggling Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, in a tense La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. The win, sealed by Kylian Mbappe's injury-time penalty, keeps Los Blancos firmly in the title race under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Vinicius Junior breaks the deadlock Real Madrid dominated possession early but faced a resilient Rayo side fighting relegation worries. The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Vinicius Junior curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the box, assisted by Brahim Diaz. It marked Vinicius's first La Liga goal in months, injecting life into the home crowd.

Advertisement

Rayo Vallecano, despite their struggles, showed grit. They levelled the score in the 49th minute through Jorge de Frutos, who finished off a headed assist from Alvaro Garcia. The visitors grew in confidence, but their hopes took a hit when Pathe Cisse received a red card for a reckless challenge.

Kylian Mbappe's clutch penalty seals win The match appeared headed for a frustrating draw until deep into stoppage time. Nobel Mendy's clumsy foul on Brahim Diaz handed Real Madrid a penalty in the 10th minute of added time. Mbappe stepped up and calmly converted, rolling the ball home to spark wild celebrations.

The victory extends Real Madrid's winning streak in La Liga to six games, highlighting their resilience under Arbeloa, who took over in January following Xabi Alonso's departure.

La Liga Top 5 standings after Real Madrid's win 1. Barcelona (55 points) - 22 matches, 18 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses, 60 goals scored, 23 conceded, +37 goal difference.

Advertisement

2. Real Madrid (54 points) - 22 matches, 17 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses, 47 goals scored, 18 conceded, +29 goal difference

3. Atletico Madrid (45 points) - 22 matches, 13 wins, 6 draws, 3 losses, 38 goals scored, 17 conceded, +21 goal difference

4. Villarreal (42 points) - 21 matches, 13 wins, 3 draws, 5 losses, 39 goals scored, 23 conceded, +16 goal difference

5. Espanyol (34 points)- 22 matches, 10 wins, 4 draws, 8 losses, 26 goals scored, 27 conceded, -1 goal difference

Also Read | Jude Bellingham sustains left hamstring injury in Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

This narrow triumph trims Barcelona's lead at the top to just one point, intensifying the El Clasico rivalry as the season heats up.

Arbeloa's men now turn their focus to upcoming fixtures, aiming to overtake the leaders. For Rayo Vallecano, the defeat leaves them deeper in trouble, having won only once in their last several outings.