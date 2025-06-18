Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, probable XIs and more

Real Madrid, Spain's prestigious club will lock horns with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opening match. Both teams are a part of Group H and will aim to clinch victory and claim three points. The game is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Team news Real Madrid Real Madrid's U.S. tour squad includes several injured players including Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy and they are unlikely to play in the opening match. Antonio Rudiger’s availability is uncertain post-meniscus surgery, and young star Endrick is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

On a positive note, new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen are set to debut, while Kylian Mbappe, fresh off a 31-goal La Liga season, will lead the attack.

Al-Hilal Al-Hilal, under Simone Inzaghi, will likely use a 3-5-2 formation. Yassine Bounou is expected in goal, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Hassan Tambakti, and Ali Al-Bulayhi forming the backline. Joao Cancelo is working to regain fitness for a potential wing-back role. Aleksandar Mitrovic, with 28 goals this season, will lead the frontline.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal - Match Details Date: June 18 in the US and June 19 in India

Time: 3 PM ET (June 18) | 12:30 AM IST (June 19)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - Predicted XIs Real Madrid: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mbappe.

Al Hilal: Bono, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Cancelo, Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, S. Al-Dawsari, Malcolm, Mitrovic.