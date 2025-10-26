Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

La Liga: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and confirmed lineups for the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Oct 2025, 08:09 PM IST
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with Vinicius Junior, left, and Brahim Diaz after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, (file photo)
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with Vinicius Junior, left, and Brahim Diaz after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, (file photo)(AP)

Real Madrid will lock horns with Barcelona in the La Liga clash on Sunday (October 26). The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Real Madrid top the standings with 24 points from eight wins and only one loss. On the other hand, Barcelona are in the second position with 22 points from seven points, one draw, and a loss. Here are all the details about the clash.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Match details

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 11:15 AM ET in the US/ 8:45 PM IST in India

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Referee: Soto Grado

VAR: Iglesias Villanueva

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN 2, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select.

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: AI predictions

Grok: "Real Madrid should edge a depleted Barcelona in El Clasico, with Mbappe and Vinicius exploiting the gaps. Tight first half, but Los Blancos pull clear for a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu."

Chat GPT: "Real Madrid are likely to edge the upcoming El Clásico, riding on strong home form and a fully fit attacking lineup. Barcelona’s creativity will test Madrid’s defence, but their injury concerns could prove costly. Expect an intense battle ending in a narrow 2-1 win for Real Madrid."

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Team news

Real Madrid: David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger are out with muscular injuries; Dani Ceballos is not named in the starting lineup. Boost includes a return for Dean Huijsen after midweek exertion.

Barcelona: Major blows include Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Dani Olmo. No fresh issues post-Olympiacos win.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Confirmed lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Torres.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Real Madrid: 107

Matches won by Barcelona: 108

Matches ending in a draw: 53

