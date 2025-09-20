Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Real Madrid will lock horns with Espanyol in the La Liga clash on Saturday (September 20). The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. While Real Madrid have a four-match winning streak and top the La Liga points table, Espanyol are in third position with three wins and a draw. Here are all the details about the clash.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Match details Date: Saturday, September 20, in the United States and in India

Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US/ 7:45 PM IST in India

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu.

Referee: J. Martinez Munuera

VAR: Trujilo Suarez

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "I predict a comfortable victory for Real Madrid, with an 80% likelihood of winning at home. Their attacking trio of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. should overwhelm Espanyol’s defense, despite the visitors’ recent resilience. Real Madrid’s depth and home form at the Bernabeu give them the edge. Predicted score: Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol."

Chat GPT: "Real Madrid go into the clash as heavy favourites thanks to their perfect La Liga start and dominant home record over Espanyol.

Espanyol are unbeaten too and could trouble Madrid’s slightly depleted defence, but lack the same depth and firepower.

With Vinicius and Mbappe in form, Madrid should control most of the match. The predicted scoreline is Real Madrid 2-1 Espanyol."

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Confirmed Lineups Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Asencio, Militao, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouameni, Mastantuono, Vinicius Jr, Garcia, Mbappe,.

Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Omar, Calero, Cabrera, Romero, Lozano, Urko, Dolan, Puado, Exposito, Roberto.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Madrid: 121

Matches won by Espanyol: 48

Matches ending in a draw: 39