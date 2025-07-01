Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16, predicted XIs and more

Real Madrid are set to take on Juventus in a high-stakes Round of 16 match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Spanish giants, who were unable to defend their prestigious title in the previous edition of the tournament, dominated Group H. They finished in first place by claiming seven points from their three group-stage matches.

On the other hand, Juventus, the Italian powerhouse, secured the second position in Group G, earning a total of six points from their three games during the group stage.

Real Madrid vs Juventus - Match Details Date: July 1 in the United States, July 2 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (July 1) | 12:30 AM IS (July 2)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Head-to-head details (Previous 5 matches) August 3, 2023: Juventus 3-1 Real Madrid

July 31, 2022: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus

April 12, 2018: Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus

April 4, 2018: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

June 4, 2017: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Juventus FC Team news

Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger, who was substituted in the Salzburg match due to cramps is now available. Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after recovering from an illness, providing a boost for the team. Eder Militao is also in contention to be included in the squad.

However, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy will remain unavailable due to injuries. With Mbappe unlikely to be a part of the starting lineup, the in-form Gonzalo Garcia is expected to continue partnering Vinicius Jr up front.

Juventus FC Manager Igor Tudor is expected to make changes to the starting lineup after the recent match against Manchester City. Khephren Thuram is likely to return to the central midfield role. In the attacking line, Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao, and Randal Kolo Muani are likely to be recalled. Andrea Cambiaso is expected to start as the left wing-back.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Predicted lineups Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Guler, Valverde, F. Garcia, Vinicius, G. Garcia.

Juventus FC predicted XI: Di Gregorio, Savona, Kelly, Kalulu, Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso, Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz