Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16, predicted XIs and more

Real Madrid are set to take on Juventus in a high-stakes Round of 16 match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Spanish giants, who were unable to defend their prestigious title in the previous edition of the tournament, dominated Group H. They finished in first place by claiming seven points from their three group-stage matches.
On the other hand, Juventus, the Italian powerhouse, secured the second position in Group G, earning a total of six points from their three games during the group stage.
Date: July 1 in the United States, July 2 in India
Time: 3:00 PM ET (July 1) | 12:30 AM IS (July 2)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.
August 3, 2023: Juventus 3-1 Real Madrid
July 31, 2022: Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus
April 12, 2018: Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus
April 4, 2018: Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid
June 4, 2017: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Juventus FC Team news
Defender Antonio Rudiger, who was substituted in the Salzburg match due to cramps is now available. Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after recovering from an illness, providing a boost for the team. Eder Militao is also in contention to be included in the squad.
However, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy will remain unavailable due to injuries. With Mbappe unlikely to be a part of the starting lineup, the in-form Gonzalo Garcia is expected to continue partnering Vinicius Jr up front.
Manager Igor Tudor is expected to make changes to the starting lineup after the recent match against Manchester City. Khephren Thuram is likely to return to the central midfield role. In the attacking line, Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao, and Randal Kolo Muani are likely to be recalled. Andrea Cambiaso is expected to start as the left wing-back.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Guler, Valverde, F. Garcia, Vinicius, G. Garcia.
Juventus FC predicted XI: Di Gregorio, Savona, Kelly, Kalulu, Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso, Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz
The Real Madrid vs Juventus FC clash in theFIFAClub World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the tournament in the United States. The match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5 in some regions. There is no broadcaster for India at this time.