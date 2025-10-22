Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more

Real Madrid will lock horns with Juventus in the UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (October 22). The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Real Madrid are ninth in the UCL points table with two wins from two matches played and have claimed 6 points. On the other hand, Juventus are at the 24th spot with two draws from two matches and 2 points. Here are all the details about the upcoming game.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Match details Date: Wednesday, October 22, in the United States/ Thursday, October 23, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu.

Referee: Slavko Vincic

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Juventus match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "Real Madrid, riding high with back-to-back Champions League wins and Kylian Mbappe's brilliant form, should overwhelm a Juventus side who are yet to clinch a win. At the Bernabeu, Madrid's attacking firepower, led by Vinicius Junior's creativity, will likely exploit Juve's recent draws and vulnerabilities, though the visitors' stubborn resilience could keep it tight early. Expect a 3-1 home victory."

ChatGPT: "Real Madrid come into this clash with superior attacking form and depth, especially with their midfield trio in rhythm and Vinícius Jr. or Bellingham likely to dictate tempo. Juventus’ defensive resilience might frustrate Madrid early on, but their lack of creativity up front could cost them late. Prediction: Real Madrid to win 2–1, sealing it with a second-half surge."

Real Madrid vs Juventus team news Real Madrid are struggling with a defensive shortage for their upcoming Wednesday match, as Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, and ex-Juventus defender Dean Huijsen are all sidelined. There is an uncertainty surrounding David Alaba’s availability after he was substituted during their recent win against Getafe on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe remains the focal point of Madrid’s attack, topping the Champions League goal-scoring list with five goals.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be missing key defender Bremer and full-back Juan Cabal for the match. Fabio Miretti has resumed training, while Edon Zhegrova is likely to be fit enough for a substitute role.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Probable lineups Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Asencio, Militao, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, Brahim.

Juventus predicted lineup: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Rugani, Kelly, Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso, Koopmeiners, Yildiz, David.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Madrid: 13

Matches won by Juventus: 11