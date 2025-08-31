Real Madrid vs Mallorca live streaming: Where to watch La Liga 2025-26 clash, confirmed lineups, and more

Real Madrid are set to face Mallorca in the highly-anticipated La Liga clash on Saturday (August 30). The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts, Real Madrid, have secured wins in their opening two matches without conceding a single goal. On the other hand, Mallorca have struggled, earning only one point from their first two games and facing a formidable challenge on the road.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Match details Date: Saturday, August 30 in the United States/ August 31 in India

Time: 3:30 PM ET in the US/ 1:00 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: Sanchez Martinez

VAR: J. Pulido Santana

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Mallorca match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Team news Real Madrid: Real Madrid are dealing with multiple absences due to injuries, with Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga ruled out for this match. However, manager Xabi Alonso has fielded a lineup similar to the one that triumphed 3-0 over Real Oviedo, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the attack.

Mallorca: Mallorca are boosted by the return of Vedat Muriqi and Manu Morlanes, who have completed their suspensions from the initial fixtures. New addition Pablo Torre will also feature as the creative spark in midfield, supported by Sergi Darder. Manager Jagoba Arrasate has no fresh injury or suspension issues, allowing him to select from a nearly full-strength squad for this challenging away game.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Confirmed Lineups Real Madrid:

T. Courtois, A. Carreras, D. Huijsen, Eder Militao, Alexander-Arnold, A. Tchouameni, A. Guler, F. Valverde, Vinicius Junior, K. Mbappe, F. Mastantuono

Mallorca:

L. Roman, M. Kumbulla, A. Raillo, M. Morey, M. Valjent, Toni Lato, S. Darder, M. Morlanes, Pablo Torre, V. Muriqi, Mateo Joseph

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Madrid: 48

Matches won by Mallorca: 16