Real Madrid vs Pachuca Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Real Madrid will lock horns with CF Pachuca in the crucial clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The opening game of Real Madrid ended in a draw, making them settle for just one point. On the other hand, Pachuca lost their first clash and are currently pointless. Both teams are part of Group H and will want to clinch victory in order to add three crucial points to their tally. Here are all the details about the upcoming match.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca - Match Details Date: June 22 in the United States, June 23 in India

Time: 3 PM ET (June 22) | 12:30 AM IST (June 23)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Real Madrid and Pachuca in their previous matches Real Madrid played their opening clash against Al-Hilal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. It was coach Xabi Alonso's first match after replacing Carlo Ancelotti. Gonzalo Garcia who replaced Kylian Mbappe, scored the goal for the team.

Pachuca played their opening match against Red Bull Salzburg. They were beaten by 1-2 in the fixture. Bryan Gonzalez scored the goal for the team.

Team News Real Madrid There is no update on Kylian Mbappe’s inclusion in the upcoming game. Mbappe who was hospitalised for stomach flu was discharged. Garcia is likely to fill the gap again, in case of Mbappe's absence. Notably, Brazilian forward Endrick has also been forced to sit out the tournament with a hamstring injury. Injured Ferland Mendy is another absentee from Real Madrid. However, Antonio Rudiger could make a comeback after recovery.

Pachuca Pachuca are likely to name an unchanged team in the upcoming match. There is no news regarding injuries from the team.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca - Predicted Line-ups Real Madrid Predicted XIs: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Vinicius

Pachuca Predicted XIs: Moreno; Rodriguez, Bauermann, Pereira, Gonzalez; Montiel, Pedraza, Palavecino; Dominguez, Rondon, Kennedy

How to Watch the Live Streaming of the Real Madrid vs Pachuca match? The Real Madrid vs Pachuca clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN, FIFA’s global broadcast partner for the tournament in the United States. The match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5 in some regions. There is no confirmed broadcaster for India at this time.