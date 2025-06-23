Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash?

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s star player, will not feature in the team’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group H match against Pachuca at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mbappe who missed the opening match of the tournament was discharged from the hospital. However, he will not be seen in the upcoming crucial group stage game.

Reason behind Mbappe's absence The primary reason for Kylian Mbappe's absence is his recent illness. The 26-year-old forward missed the first match against Al Hilal due to Gastroenteritis, which led to a brief hospitalization.

After being discharged, he remained at the team hotel instead of traveling with the squad to Charlotte for the Pachuca game. According to a Real Madrid statement, “Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to the team’s activity.”

Xabi Alonso’s optimism for Mbappe's return Real Madrid’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti had given an update on Mbappe’s condition.

Speaking to DAZN, Alonso expressed, “He feels better. It will be difficult for him to return for Sunday’s game, but we hope he can return against Salzburg.”

Real Madrid will play their third match against the Red Bull Salzburg on June 27 (6:30 AM IST).

Real Madrid's lineup against Pachuca Alonso has opted for continuity in his lineup after a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the first match. The only significant change in the second game is the inclusion of young talent Arda Guler in place of Rodrygo, who struggled in the opener. Guler is expected to play alongside Vinicius Junior, with Gonzalo Garcia who will lead the attack.

The defensive and midfield units have remained mostly unchanged, with Trent Alexander-Arnold holding his spot at right-back and the midfield trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde retaining their places.