Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga despite Dani Carvajal’s ‘serious knee injury’

Real Madrid bounced back from a recent loss, defeating Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga. Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior scored, but Dani Carvajal suffered a potential serious knee injury.

AP
Published6 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Real Madrid's Spanish defender #02 Dani Carvajal lying injured on the ground during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Saturday.
Real Madrid’s Spanish defender #02 Dani Carvajal lying injured on the ground during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Saturday.(AFP)

Real Madrid rebounded from its first loss in nearly 10 months by beating Villarreal 2-0 at the possible cost of injured right back Dani Carvajal in La Liga on Saturday.

Federico Valverde and Vinícius Júnior scored for the defending champions four days after they lost at Lille 1-0 in the Champions League to halt a 36-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Madrid remains unbeaten in 41 consecutive Spanish league games. Beating third-placed Villarreal gave Madrid the same 21 points as Barcelona, which visits Alaves on Sunday.

Also Read | From Zidane to Vinícius: the reinvention of Real Madrid

Carvajal was hurt in second-half stoppage time at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, going down in pain after kicking the leg of an opponent. He appeared to make a gesture showing something snapped in his leg. The Spain international was crying when he was carried off the field on a stretcher.

“It looks like it's a very serious knee injury," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “Everyone is sad and worried. It's something that happens very often because of the calendar and it has happened to a very important player in out squad.”

Also Read | Real Madrid lose $440 million sponsorship battle with Abu Dhabi fund

Ancelotti said Carvajal will undergo tests. Madrid's reserve right back is Lucas Vázquez.

“Carvajal is a key player for us because of his experience and his attitude,” Ancelotti said of the 32-year-old defender who started in Madrid's youth squads and joined the main team in 2013-14.

Villarreal, which was coming off two straight wins, had only one attempt on target. Madrid had two, scoring on both of them.

Valverde scored in the 14th minute with a long-range shot that deflected in off a defender. Vinícius struck from outside the area in the 72nd into the top corner.

Also Read | Real Madrid Foundation, Conscient Sports ink deal to transform football in India

Aspas sent off for protesting

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas was sent off in a 1-0 win at last-placed Las Palmas after being issued consecutive yellow cards for protesting.

He complained about the referee’s decision to show a red card to teammate Ilaix Moriba and received the first yellow in the 54th minute. Aspas' second came in the 56th. The striker was seen briefly asking his teammates to leave the field after he was sent off.

Celta held on despite playing two men down to the end of the match. Borja Iglesia scored a 28th-minute winner in the visitor's only attempt on goal.

The result ended a three-game winless streak for Celta.

Las Palmas, the only team yet to win in the league, hasn’t won in 23 straight league matches going back to last season, when it barely avoided relegation.

Other results

Jorge de Frutos scored a pair of second-half goals for Rayo Vallecano to win at Valladolid 2-1, while Espanyol defeated Mallorca 2-1 at home and Osasuna drew at Getafe 1-1.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Business NewsSportsReal Madrid beat Villarreal 2-0 in La Liga despite Dani Carvajal’s ‘serious knee injury’

