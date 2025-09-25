Subscribe

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, live streaming, probable lineups and more

La Liga: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, head-to-head details and probable lineups for the clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Sep 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Barcelona's Dani Olmo, center, celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match. (file photo)
Barcelona's Dani Olmo, center, celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match. (file photo)(AP)

Real Oviedo are set to lock horns with Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga clash on Thursday (September 25). The match will be played at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere stadium. Notably, Barca are second in the league's points table with 13 points after four wins and a draw. On the other hand, Real Oviedo are at the 18th spot (3 points) by managing to win just one game and suffering four losses.

While Barcelona will want to continue their winning streak, Real Oviedo will aim to bounce back. Here are all the details about the game.

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Match details

Date: Thursday, September 25, in the United States/ Friday, September 26, in India

Time: 3:30 PM ET in the US/ 1:00 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadio Carlos Tartiere

Referee: Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias

VAR: Valentin Pizarro Gomez

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions

ChatGPT: "In the upcoming clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona, Barcelona enter as clear favourites given their superior squad depth and attacking quality. Oviedo may put up a spirited fight at home, but Barcelona’s precision in midfield and lethal front three could prove decisive. Expect Barcelona to control possession, create multiple chances, and likely secure a comfortable win. Overall, it looks like a dominant display from the visitors.

Grok: "Barcelona enter this La Liga clash as overwhelming favourites against a struggling Real Oviedo. Under Hansi Flick, the Blaugrana have surged into form. A comfortable away win likely by 3-0 or more in a low-scoring affair where Oviedo's defense holds but their attack falters is expected."

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Team news

Barcelona

Injuries continue to test Hansi Flick's squad, with Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee surgery), Fermin Lopez (hip injury), and Lamine Yamal sidelined.

Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsí are expected to anchor the defense, while Marcus Rashford could return to the starting lineup after a strong showing off the bench. Joan Garcia is expected to remain in goal.

Real Oviedo

The hosts are also hit hard by absences, including Federico Vinas (red card, will return after round 6) and Alvaro Lemos (ligament), with doubts over Nacho Vidal (hamstring), Oviemuno Ejaria (muscle), and David Costas (muscle). Veteran Santi Cazorla is likely set for his first start of the season.

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Probable Lineups

Real Oviedo predicted starting XI: Escandell, Ahijado, Calvo, Carmo, Lopez, Cazarlo, Dendoncker; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Fores.

Barcelona predicted starting XI: Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford, Ferran.

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Real Oviedo: 24

Matches won by Barcelona: 46

Matches ending in a draw: 12

 
 
