Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, live streaming, probable lineups and more

Real Oviedo are set to lock horns with Barcelona in the upcoming La Liga clash on Thursday (September 25). The match will be played at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere stadium. Notably, Barca are second in the league's points table with 13 points after four wins and a draw. On the other hand, Real Oviedo are at the 18th spot (3 points) by managing to win just one game and suffering four losses.

Advertisement

While Barcelona will want to continue their winning streak, Real Oviedo will aim to bounce back. Here are all the details about the game.

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Match details Date: Thursday, September 25, in the United States/ Friday, September 26, in India

Time: 3:30 PM ET in the US/ 1:00 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadio Carlos Tartiere

Referee: Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias

VAR: Valentin Pizarro Gomez

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions ChatGPT: "In the upcoming clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona, Barcelona enter as clear favourites given their superior squad depth and attacking quality. Oviedo may put up a spirited fight at home, but Barcelona’s precision in midfield and lethal front three could prove decisive. Expect Barcelona to control possession, create multiple chances, and likely secure a comfortable win. Overall, it looks like a dominant display from the visitors.

Advertisement

Grok: "Barcelona enter this La Liga clash as overwhelming favourites against a struggling Real Oviedo. Under Hansi Flick, the Blaugrana have surged into form. A comfortable away win likely by 3-0 or more in a low-scoring affair where Oviedo's defense holds but their attack falters is expected."

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Team news Barcelona Injuries continue to test Hansi Flick's squad, with Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee surgery), Fermin Lopez (hip injury), and Lamine Yamal sidelined.

Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsí are expected to anchor the defense, while Marcus Rashford could return to the starting lineup after a strong showing off the bench. Joan Garcia is expected to remain in goal.

Real Oviedo The hosts are also hit hard by absences, including Federico Vinas (red card, will return after round 6) and Alvaro Lemos (ligament), with doubts over Nacho Vidal (hamstring), Oviemuno Ejaria (muscle), and David Costas (muscle). Veteran Santi Cazorla is likely set for his first start of the season.

Advertisement

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Probable Lineups Real Oviedo predicted starting XI: Escandell, Ahijado, Calvo, Carmo, Lopez, Cazarlo, Dendoncker; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Fores.

Barcelona predicted starting XI: Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford, Ferran.

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Oviedo: 24

Matches won by Barcelona: 46