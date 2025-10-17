Real Oviedo vs Espanyol: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

Real Oviedo will face Espanyol in the La Liga clash on Friday (October 17). The match will be played at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere stadium. Real Oviedo are 17th in the points table with only 6 points from two wins and six losses. On the other hand, Espanyol are ninth, with 12 points from three wins, three draws, and two losses.

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol: Match details Date: Friday, October 17, in the United States/ Saturday, October 18, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Referee: Mateo Busquets

VAR: Pizarro Gomez

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Real Oviedo vs Espanyol match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "Real Oviedo face Espanyol in a tight La Liga match at Estadio Carlos Tartiere. Despite Espanyol's historical edge, Oviedo's solid home record against them and the visitors' poor away form point to a narrow 1-0 Oviedo win."

Chat GPT: “Espanyol are marginal favourites, Real Oviedo’s defence has been leaky, and they have struggled to score. But at home, Oviedo might frustrate Espanyol and grind out a goal. The prediction: 1-1 draw with both teams finding the net.”

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol: Team news Real Oviedo welcome new boss Luis Carrión after a poor start and injuries to Álvaro Lemos and Santi Cazorla, ruling them out. Salomón Rondón is fit and a key player to watch.

Espanyol have just one concern: Javier Puado (knee injury). Manolo González's team will want to bounce back from their previous loss.

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol: Confirmed lineups Real Oviedo: Aarón Escandell, Nacho Vidal, Eric Bailly, David Carmo, Rahim Alhassane, Santiago Colombatto, Leander Dendoncker, Haissem Hassan, Ilyas Chaira, Luka Ilic, Salomón Rondón.

Espanyol: Marko Dmitrović, Ruben Sanchez, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero, Edu Exposito, Pol Lozano, Tyrhys Dolan, Pere Milla, Kika Garcia, Roberto Fernández.

Real Oviedo vs Espanyol: Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Oviedo: 32

Matches won by Espanyol: 48