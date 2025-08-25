Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live streaming: Where to watch La Liga 2025-26 clash, confirmed lineups, and more

The 2025-26 La Liga season continues with an exciting matchup as Real Oviedo hosts Real Madrid in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Real Madrid heads into this game as favourites with their championship ambitions in mind. However, Real Oviedo, backed by a passionate home crowd and their historic return to La Liga after 24 years, will look to upset the visitors with a well-organized defense and quick counter-attacks.

Match details Date and Time: Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET (Monday, August 25, 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: Estadio Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo, Spain

Referee: De Burgos Bengoetxea

VAR: Iglesias Villanueva

Live Streaming and TV broadcast details Live Streaming: Fans worldwide can watch the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

Television: The match will be available on DAZN La Liga in Spain and ESPN in the United States.

Team News Real Oviedo Real Oviedo will miss injured Alvaro Lemos, Lucas Ahijado, and Jaime Vázquez, with Alberto Reina suspended after a red card. Brandon Domingues is out due to illness. Colombatto is available off the bench.

Real Madrid Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick due to injury. Antonio Rüdiger has returned from suspension. Youngster Franco Mastantuono may feature.

Confirmed Lineups Real Oviedo (3-4-3):

Escandell; Costas, Dendoncker, Calvo; Vidal, Ilić, Sibo, Alhassane; Chaira, Rondón, Hassan

Real Madrid (4-3-3):

Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Güler; Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Mbappé

Head-to-head details Matches won by Real Oviedo: 14

Matches won by real Madrid: 55

Matches ended in a draw: 16

Recent Form Real Oviedo are making their return to La Liga after 24 years and have had a challenging start to the 2025-26 season. They lost their opening match and are still searching for their first win, showing some defensive vulnerabilities with an average of 2 goals conceded per game.