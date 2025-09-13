Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups, AI predictions, live streaming details and more

Real Sociedad are set to host Real Madrid in a highly-awaited game on Saturday (September 13), as the 2025-26 La Liga season continues to be exciting. Real Madrid are heading into the upcoming game as favourites with a three-match winning streak and being at the top of the table. On the other hand, Real Sociedad will aim to clinch their first win of the season with one loss and two matches ending in a draw.

Advertisement

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - Match details Date: September 13, Saturday.

Time: 10:15 AM ET | 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain.

Team news Real Sociedad: Real Sociedad will miss striker Orri Oskarsson and midfielder Yangel Herrera due to injuries, but the squad is otherwise fit. Key attackers Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal will lead the offensive line. The team is struggling, having failed to win in their last five matches across all competitions and not securing a home victory against Real Madrid since 2023.

Real Madrid: Real Madrid will be without Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, and Jude Bellingham due to injuries. However, Carlo Ancelotti can still rely on potent attacking talents like Kylian Mbappe, who has scored three goals in three games, alongside Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Junior, ensuring a formidable lineup.

Advertisement

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - Confirmed XIs Real Sociedad: A. Remiro, I. Zubeldia, D. Caleta-Car, A. Elustondo, S. Gomez, J. Gorrotxategi, P. Marin, M. Goti, M. Oyarzabal (C), A. Barrenetxea, G. Guedes.

Real Madrid: T. Courtois, A. Carreras, D. Carvajal (C), D. Huijsen, Eder Militao, A. Guler, A. Tchouameni, D. Ceballos, Vinicius Junior, B. Diaz, K. Mbappe.

AI Predictions Chat GPT: "Real Madrid are solid favourites, they’ve started the season well, and their recent head-to-head record vs Sociedad gives them an edge. Sociedad are dangerous when fired up at home, but they’ve struggled for consistency lately. I expect Madrid to take the win, perhaps by a margin of 2-1."

Grok: “Real Madrid will edge out Real Sociedad 2-1 in a tightly contested match. Despite injuries, Madrid's attacking trio of Mbappe, Vinicius, and Diaz should exploit Sociedad's shaky defense. The hosts' winless streak and Madrid's head-to-head dominance make an away victory likely. Expect a late goal to seal it for the Galacticos.”

Advertisement

Live Streaming details The match will be available live on Fubo, ESPN+ and DirecTV Stream in the US.