Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Dean Huijsen's red card shocks Los Blancos' unbeaten La Liga run | Watch video

Dean Huijsen was handed a red card in the 32nd minute of the game. Real Madrid's manager also received a yellow card for arguing with the referee's decision.

Aachal Maniyar
Published13 Sep 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Real Madrid's Spanish defender #24 Dean Huijsen gestures as he receives a red card during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Spanish defender #24 Dean Huijsen gestures as he receives a red card during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.(AFP)

Real Madrid aimed to keep their perfect La Liga record alive with a fourth straight win against Real Sociedad on Saturday (September 13). However, a controversial red card to young defender Dean Huijsen turned the match into a tough battle, leaving the team with 10 players.

Kylian Mbappe’s sharp goal and Arda Guler's close-range finish have given Real Madrid a 2-0 lead in the first half. However, Huijsen’s sending-off will force manager Xabi Alonso to rethink his strategy in this intense clash at the Reale Arena.

Dean Huijsen’s red card drama

Trouble hit Real Madrid in the 32nd minute when Dean Huijsen, the 20-year-old defender, tackled Mikel Oyarzabal near the penalty area. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano showed a straight red card, calling it a last-man foul. It was Huijsen’s second red card in his young Real Madrid career, shocking the team. Players argued Militao was close enough to cover, but the referee stood firm. Notably, Xabi Alonso received a yellow card too for arguing with the referee's decision.

Watch video

Xabi Alonso adapted to the challenge.

With one player less, Xabi Alonso acted fast. He moved Aurelien Tchouameni into defense alongside Militao and had Dani Ceballos drop deeper in midfield to keep things tight. The changes worked for a while, with Madrid holding strong. Still, Real Sociedad pushed hard, eager to break their four-game losing streak against Madrid in La Liga.

Dean Huijsen’s red card showed his talent comes with growing pains. He has been a key part of a defense that’s let in just one goal this season.

Can Real Madrid hold on?

As the second half continues, Real Madrid face a real test to keep their unbeaten run alive. Will Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler’s goal and Xabi Alonso’s smart tactics be enough for the win, or will Sociedad take advantage?

 
 
