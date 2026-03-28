Record total helps Australia beat WI by 103 runs in 1st ODI despite Stefanie ton

Basseterre [St Kitts and Nevis], March 28 (ANI): Australia posted a record-breaking total to secure a dominant run over West Indies by 103 runs in the first ODI at Basseterre on Saturday despite a remarkable century from Stefanie Taylor.

Phoebe Litchfield led the way with her 77 (in 72 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), but as many as five other Australia batters crossed the 40-run mark, as the tourists posted 341 after skipper Sophie Molineux elected to bat first. This is the best-ever Women's ODI total in the Caribbean, outdoing South Africa's 309/9 that came in Cave Hill against the hosts last year, as per ICC.

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Nicola Carey (49 in 39 balls, with five fours and a six), skipper Sophie (47 in 66 balls, with three fours and a six), Ellyse Perry (44 in 46 balls, with three sixes), Georgia Wareham (42 in 21 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Georgia Voll (42 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six) also posted crucial knocks for Aussies as Afy Fletcher (3/83), Stefanie (2/31), Deandra Dottin (2/54) emerged as WI's pick of the bowlers.

Chasing a massive score, the West Indies batters got off to a few good starts, but apart from Stafanie Taylor, who smashed a confident century (105* in 129 balls, with 12 fours and a six), none of the other batters was able to pose a threat to the Aussie bowling line-up.

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Chinelle Henry (38 in 45 balls, with three fours) and skipper Hayley Matthews (22 in 33 balls, with a four) contributed helpful knocks, but not enough to stop WI from being restricted to 238/8.

Kim Garth was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with 3/37 to her name. Wareham was eventually declared as the Player of the Match for her 42 off merely 21 balls and the wicket of Chinelle Henry during her sensational 10-over spell of 1/39.

The second ODI of the series will be played on March 29.