Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Real Madrid will be geared up to take on RB Salzburg in a high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup encounter. The final clash of Group H will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the top spot up for grabs.

Both teams are tied with four points after registering one win and a draw. Therefore, a victory will ensure first place in the group. However, a loss could be costly, as Al Hilal with 2 points, will remain in contention. They will face an easier challenge against Pachuca and might reach 5 points with a win. Anything less than a win for Madrid or Salzburg might lead to an early tournament exit for either side.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid - Match details Date: June 26 in the United States, June 27 in India

Time: 9:00 PM ET (June 26) | 6:30 AM IST (June 27)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

Team News Salzburg Salzburg's injury woes are concerning. Takumu Kawamura is out for the tournament after sustaining a knee injury in training. He will join Alexander Schlager, Moussa Yeo, Nicolas Capaldo, and Karim Konate who have already been sidelined. However, Konate is likely to return from an ACL injury suffered last November but is doubtful to feature in the upcoming match.

Karim Onisiwo and Edmund Baidoo are expected to lead the attack against a Real Madrid side.

Real Madrid Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe, who has recovered from gastroenteritis that required a brief hospital stay. However, he is being rested until the knockout stages. On the other hand, Antonio Rudiger will be back from injury and could feature alongside Dean Huijsen, with Aurelien Tchouameni also an option in defense. However, Madrid will be missing Endrick, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid - Predicted Lineups FC Salzburg predicted XI - Zawieschitzky, Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Kratzig, Nene, Bidstrup, Mellberg, Gloukh, Baidoo, Onisiwo.

Real Madrid predicted XI - Courtois, Trent, Rudiger, Huijsen, Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Garcia, Vini Jr.