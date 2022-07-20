Reliance Industries acquires franchise in Cricket South Africa’s T20 league

“I’m delighted to welcome our new T20 team to the Reliance family. We are excited to take the Mumbai Indians’ brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to South Africa, a nation that loves cricket as much as we do in India! South Africa has a strong sporting ecosystem, and we look forward to exploring the power and potential of this collaboration. As we grow MI’s global cricketing footprint, we remain committed to spreading joy and cheer through sport," said Nita Ambani, director of Reliance Industries.