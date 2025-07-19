Remco Evenepoel’s Tour de France ends in heartbreak; star rider abandons race during Stage 14

Remco Evenepoel, one of its brightest stars of the 2025 Tour de France, was forced to abandon the race during Stage 14. The 25-year-old Belgian, representing Soudal Quick-Step, had been holding third place in the general classification (GC) and wearing the white jersey as the best young rider. However, the demanding Stage 14 from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres proved difficult, bringing his campaign to a premature end.

What happened during the race? Stage 14, with its four major climbs, including the iconic Col du Tourmalet, was a make-or-break moment. Early in the stage, Remco Evenepoel found himself in trouble as the peloton tackled the Tourmalet’s 19 km ascent, averaging a brutal 7.4% gradient. Unable to match the pace, he was dropped with 108 kilometers remaining, a devastating blow for a rider.

When did Remco Evenepoel quit? As the peloton powered ahead, Evenepoel briefly followed a small group led by his teammates, trailing about a minute behind. However, the gap widened, and the signs were ominous. His teammate Valentin Paret-Peintre was given the freedom to pursue his own result, signaling that the team’s focus had shifted. With 100 kilometers to go, Evenepoel made the difficult decision to step off his bike. He handed his water bottle to a young fan before climbing into the Soudal Quick-Step team car, officially ending his 2025 Tour de France.

This abandonment marks a stark contrast to Evenepoel’s debut in 2024, where he secured an impressive third overall. The young Belgian, who won the Vuelta a Espana in 2022 and the opening time trial of this year’s Tour, had high hopes for a podium finish.

Also Read | Jasper Philipsen’s Tour de France ends abruptly after stage 3 crash

Problems ahead of Stage 14 Remco Evenepoel’s difficulties began in the days leading up to Stage 14. The Pyrenees, with their punishing climbs, exposed vulnerabilities in the Olympic champion’s form. On Friday’s uphill individual time trial to Peyragudes, he struggled to keep pace but managed to stick to his third-place position, trailing race leader Tadej Pogacar by over seven minutes.

Reflecting on his performance, Evenepoel admitted, “Yesterday was bad, today was worse.”

Tadej Pogacar dominates Remco Evenepoel wasn’t the only casualty of Stage 14’s brutality. Mattias Skjelmose of Lidl-Trek, known for his climbing ability, also abandoned after an early crash. Meanwhile, race leader Tadej Pogacar continued his dominance, having already crushed his rivals in a recent time trial.