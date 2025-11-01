Rhamondre Stevenson injury: New England Patriots RB ruled out against Atlanta Falcons with toe issue

The New England Patriots face a significant setback in their backfield as running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been officially ruled out for Sunday's NFL matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to a toe injury. This absence will leave a void in the team's rushing attack at a crucial point in the season.

Rhamondre Stevenson's injury update Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media during Friday's press conference, confirming Stevenson's status. "Rhamondre has been sidelined at practice all week due to a toe injury," Vrabel stated. The third-year pro, who leads the Patriots in rushing, will miss his first game of the year, forcing adjustments in the offensive game plan.

Impact on the Patriots' game Rhamondre Stevenson entered the weekend with 83 carries for 279 yards and three touchdowns. His physical running style has been a key part of New England's ground game, providing balance to rookie quarterback Drake Maye's passing efforts. Without him, the Patriots' run-heavy approach against Atlanta's defense could falter, especially on the road.

Opportunities for backup runners With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined, eyes will turn to the Patriots' depth chart. Quarterback Drake Maye ranks second on the team in rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability. However, the spotlight falls on second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson, who sits third with 228 yards on 53 carries.

Henderson, a rookie from Ohio State, now has a prime chance to shine. It is expected that the Patriots will lean on Henderson early and often, testing his vision and burst against the Falcons' front seven.

New England Patriots' upcoming schedule The Patriots' season continues with a mix of divisional and inter-conference battles. Here's the remaining slate:

Week 9: vs Atlanta Falcons – Sunday, November 2

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday, November 9

Week 11: vs New York Jets – Friday, November 14

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals – Sunday, November 23

Week 13: vs New York Jets – Tuesday, December 2

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: vs Buffalo Bills – Sunday, December 14

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens – Sunday, December 21

Week 17: at New York Jets – Sunday, December 28

Week 18: vs Miami Dolphins – TBD