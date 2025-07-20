Richard Rios set to join Benfica; medical scheduled for next week - Report

Richard Rios, the 25-year-old Colombian midfielder, is set to join Portuguese giants Benfica, ending a prolonged transfer saga with AS Roma. After weeks of negotiations, particularly with Roma, Rios has chosen a move to Lisbon, according to reports.

Richard Rios' transfer details Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Pedro Braz, finalized the deal with Palmeiras for €30 million, payable in three installments, according to Fabrizio Romano. Richard Rios is expected in Lisbon next week for a medical to complete his transfer to the Portuguese club.

AS Roma misses out Richard Rios was a priority for Roma’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini, but the midfielder’s hesitation and Palmeiras’ firm €30 million valuation led Roma to shift focus to RC Lens’ Neil El Aynaoui.

Benfica's offer of Champions League football was the key factor in attracting the player. It beat out interest from clubs like Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Zenit St Petersburg.

Why Benfica? Benfica president Rui Costa’s direct talks with Rios, emphasizing his key role in the club’s ambitious project, sealed the deal. Earlier, Richard Rios had decided to forgo his 10% transfer rights share. This further eased negotiations, highlighting his commitment to the move.

Richard Rios’ performance and current form Born June 2, 2000, in Vegachi, Colombia, Richard Rios has been a remarkable defensive midfielder at Palmeiras since 2022. Known for his dribbling, tenacity, and midfield control, he was named the best dribbler in the 2023 Brasileirao.

His performances, including at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, drew European interest. With a €16 million market value, Rios is a high-potential signing for Benfica’s 2025/26 campaign.