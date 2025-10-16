Ricky Hatton death cause: Boxing legend’s tragic suicide confirmed by Coroner’s court; here's what we know

In a heartbreaking revelation that has shaken the boxing world, former world champion Ricky Hatton passed away by suicide, a coroner's court confirmed on Thursday. The 46-year-old Manchester icon, affectionately known as "The Hitman," was found hanged at his home, leaving behind a legacy of grit, glory, and unbreakable spirit.

The details emerged during a short hearing at Stockport Coroner's Court, where senior coroner Alison Mutch opened and adjourned the inquest until March 20. Hatton's untimely passing on September 14 has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow fighters, and celebrities alike.

Details about Ricky Hatton's death Ricky Hatton was discovered "unresponsive" by his devoted manager, Paul Speak, in the early hours of September 14 at his residence in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Speak had arrived to escort the boxer to Manchester Airport for a planned trip to Dubai, only to face the unimaginable.

Police coroner's officer Alison Catlow provided an account to the court. Hatton had last been seen by his family on September 12, when he appeared "well" and full of life. Yet, just two days later, after missing an expected event, the alarm was raised.

"The provisional cause of death is given as hanging," Mutch stated gravely during the 10-minute proceedings.

A life cut short amid comeback dreams To those closest to him, Ricky Hatton was more than a ring warrior; he was a doting father and grandfather, basking in family joys and eyeing fresh horizons. His family emphasized that the former champ was "in a good place," with bags already packed for a highly anticipated comeback bout in Dubai this December. This fight promised to reignite the fire that once lit up arenas worldwide.

Ricky Hatton's death has blindsided everyone. The proud Mancunian and die-hard Manchester City fan embodied resilience, having battled back from personal demons, including substance abuse, to reclaim his narrative. His all-action style captivated audiences on both sides of the Atlantic, earning him world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight.

From sold-out nights at the Manchester Evening News Arena to epic clashes against legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, Hatton's career was a testament to heart over hype.

Global tributes for Ricky Hatton The news of Ricky Hatton's passing stunned the sporting realm, prompting a flood of tributes that highlight his enduring charisma. Last week, a star-studded memorial at Manchester Cathedral drew heavyweights like Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, ex-England striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, plus brothers Tyson and Tommy Fury. The service was a heartfelt send-off for a man who punched above his weight in every sense.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher (2R) attends the funeral of late British boxer Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral, north-west England on October 10, 2025.

