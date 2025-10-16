Ricky Hatton net worth: Inside British boxing legend's fortune and legacy

British boxer Ricky Hatton died tragically at his home at the age of 46. He was laid to rest in Manchester on Friday. One of the biggest names in the world of boxing in Britain, Hatton has secured multiple world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ricky Hatton had a net worth of around $40 million.

Between 1997 and 2012, Hatton won multiple world championships and made 15 successful defenses of the title. He had three losses in his career, all of them in the final five matches. He was paid $20 million for his bout with Manny Pacquiao, which he lost. He returned and lost again and decided to take retirement.

Ricky Hatton net worth As per Celebrity Net Worth has earned a total of $40 million worth of purses and bonuses in the ring. Apart from those, Hatton earned a major part of his earnings from brand endorsements and television appearances. As per The Mirror, at the time of Hatton’s demise, his estimated net worth was around $46 million.

Ricky Hatton hosted his own live talk show, Ricky Speaks, on Nuts TV in 2008. The next year, he started his own boxing promotion company, Hatton Promotions; among its boxers were Denton Vassell, Martin Murray, Gary Buckland, Zhanat Zhakiyanov, and Matty Askin. He has also trained boxers like Tommy Fury and Nathan Gorman, which has added to his source of income.

As per Mail Online, Hatton’s fortune shall be passed on to his children and family members. A majority of Hatton’s fortune will go to his son Campbell and daughters Millie and Fearne. While Campbell also followed his father’s footsteps and decided to become a boxer, he decided to retire in 2024 after a friend’s death and became a solar panel installer.

FAQs Where was Ricky Hatton born? Ricky Hatton was born in Hyde, Manchester.

In which year did Ricky Hatton make his debut? Ricky Hatton made his debut in 1997.