Ricky Hatton passes away at 46; boxing world mourns loss of British Hitman

Ricky Hatton, British boxing icon has tragically passed away at the age of 46. The former world champion was found at his Greater Manchester home on Sunday morning, with police confirming the death is not suspicious.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson stated,"We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14. The death is not being treated as suspicious." Notably, authorities are continuing their inquiries at the property in Hyde, where Hatton had been preparing for a comeback fight.

Ricky Hatton's legendary career Ricky Hatton, known as the "Hitman," built a remarkable career from 1997 to 2012, compiling a 45-3 record and capturing titles in two weight classes. His career-defining moment came in 2005 when he stunned Kostya Tszyu to claim the IBF and The Ring junior welterweight titles. Later that year, he defeated Carlos Maussa for the WBA light-welterweight belt, earning Ring Magazine’s Fighter of the Year award for 2005.

In 2006, Hatton moved up to welterweight, narrowly defeating Luis Collazo for the WBA title. He returned to light-welterweight in 2007, unifying the IBF and IBO titles against Juan Urango in Las Vegas. High-profile bouts against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao followed, though losses in those fights marked a shift. Hatton retired in 2012 after a defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko.

A Comeback that never was After retiring, Ricky Hatton faced struggles with alcoholism and depression, but showed his fighting spirit. He returned for an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022.

On July 6, 2025, he announced a surprising return to professional boxing at 46, set to face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai this December. Inspired in part by Manchester’s Oasis and their recent reunion, Hatton’s comeback generated excitement.

Heartfelt tributes for Ricky Hatton The boxing world has been flooded with tributes for the legendary boxer.

Amir Khan posted a heartfelt message, “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other. Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”