Ricky Ponting persuades Punjab Kings players to stay in India after ceasefire with Pakistan

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches got impacted amid the tensions between India and Pakistan. On May 8, a game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was stopped because of security concerns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paused the league for a week raising fear among the foreign players.

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS), convinced the overseas players of the team to stay back in India after a ceasefire with Pakistan.

Ponting’s big decision Many foreign players got scared when the situation between India and Pakistan worsened, and they began going back to their countries. However, when the news came that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire, Ponting who had already boarded the flight, made a bold choice.

He got off his flight in Delhi and decided to stay in India. But he didn’t stop there. He knew PBKS overseas players were worried, so the head coach convinced them to stay back.

“It shows Ricky Ponting’s character. Only he could have pulled that off,” said Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon, as quoted by PTI.

Calming Punjab Kings players After a tough trip from Dharamsala to Jalandhar and then Delhi, many players including Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, and Xavier Bartlett wanted to leave right away. Stoinis was especially ready to go. But Ponting gave them a heartfelt talk, calming their fears and convincing them to stay for the IPL.

According to reports, Ponting’s kind and honest words made a huge difference. He helped the players feel safe and ready to play again.

IPL new schedule update On Sunday, the BCCI worked out a new schedule and places for the games, which they will share with teams soon. With most of their Indian and foreign players still in India, Punjab Kings is set to get back on the field.

