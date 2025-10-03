The Carolina Panthers face a crucial moment in their season as running back Chuba Hubbard is sidelined for their upcoming clash against the Miami Dolphins due to a calf injury. With Hubbard out, all eyes turn to Rico Dowdle, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, who is set to make his first start for the Panthers in a high-stakes matchup.

Chuba Hubbard’s absence shakes up the Carolina Panthers’ backfield Chuba Hubbard has played a significant role in the Panthers’ rushing attack, leading the team with 217 yards on 53 carries this season after a standout 2024 campaign where he racked up 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. His recent calf injury, which limited him to 49 yards on 10 carries last week, has kept him out of practice for two consecutive days, ruling him out for Sunday’s game. Hubbard’s four-year, $33.2 million contract, signed last season, highlights his importance, and his absence leaves a significant void in Carolina’s offensive strategy.

Rico Dowdle seizes the opportunity Stepping into the starting role is Rico Dowdle, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Panthers in the offseason, with incentives that could push it to $6.5 million.

Dowdle, who posted a career-high 1,079 yards rushing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, has contributed 83 yards on 28 carries as Hubbard’s backup this season. His performance against the Dolphins in the past has been modest, with the sports card above noting just 2 carries for 4 yards in a 2023 matchup. However, Dowdle is ready to embrace the challenge.

“Just making the most of the opportunity, that’s going to be the main thing, doing what I can to help the team,” Dowdle said on Thursday, addressing the speculation surrounding Hubbard’s status.

Trevor Etienne’s supporting role Rookie Trevor Etienne is expected to step up as Rico Dowdle’s backup. With only 37 yards on eight carries this season, Etienne has primarily served as a return specialist, but his speed could add a spark to the Panthers’ backfield. His inexperience, however, means the bulk of the workload will fall on Dowdle’s shoulders.