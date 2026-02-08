Rienk Masts 26 points lead No. 9 Nebraska over Rutgers, 80-68

PISCATAWAY, N.J (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 9 Nebraska rolled to an 80-68 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) were coming off their first losses of the season, falling to No. 2 Michigan 75-72 and No. 5 Illinois 78-69.

Rutgers (9-15, 2-11) has lost seven straight.

Mast was 11 of 20 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds.

Pryce Sandfort scored 15 points, Sam Hoiberg added 13 and Jamarques Lawrence had 12 for the Cornhuskers, who scored 15 points off 15 Rutgers turnovers.

Advertisement

Tarig Francis topped Rutgers with 16 points, Kaden Powers scored 14 points and Darren Buchanan Jr. had 10 points.

Nebraska took its largest lead of the game, 61-41, on a layup from Braden Frager with 12:11 to play. The Scarlet Knights got as close as 78-68 with a 6-0 run with 27 seconds left. Rutgers led for just 1:03 in the first half.

Frager, a redshirt freshman, who had scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games, was held to just six points on 2 of 10 shooting from the floor.

The Cornhuskers ended the first half on an 11-3 run to take their biggest lead of the half at 41-27. Mast contributed six of those points.

Advertisement

Nebraska hosts No. 12 Purdue on Tuesday. Rutgers hosts Maryland on Feb. 15th.

___