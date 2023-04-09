Rinku Singh gifts KKR 2nd consecutive victory in Tata IPL 2023

Rinku Singh gifts KKR 2nd consecutive victory in Tata IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM IST
- Chasing a massive 205 runs target, the KKR batters seemed struggling with the ball, but Rinku Singh turned out to an ultimate finisher and scored 48 runs in just 21 deliveries, leading KKR to 3-wickets victory over GT.
Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 April defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets in an interesting IPL blockbuster at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×