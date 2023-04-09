Rinku Singh gifts KKR 2nd consecutive victory in Tata IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 April defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets in an interesting IPL blockbuster at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a massive 205 runs target, the KKR batters seemed struggling with the ball, all thanks to brilliant bowling attack by GT's Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph.

For KKR, the highest runs partnership was done by by Venkatesh Iyer (83) and Nitish Rana (45), and then the batting order collapsed like a pack of cards. Apart from these two batters, no one else could score more than 20 runs. However, Rinku Singh turned out to an ultimate finisher and scored 48 runs in just 21 deliveries, leading KKR to 3-wickets victory over GT.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bat. Batting first, openers Shubman Gill(39) and Wriddhiman Saha(17) gave a good start. But, then Saha departed and Sai Sudarshan was plugged in, who scored 53 runs in 38 balls. By the end, Vijay Shankar(63*) played an explosive innings and scored a half century, leading GT to a massive 204 runs in 20 overs after losing 4 wickets.

For KKR, Sunil Narine proved to be the magician with his wrist, taking three wickets in his spell. While, Suyash Sharma clinched one wicket.

Chasing a score over 200 is never easy, as the required run rate keep bouncing over 10 runs per over. But, KKR looked at the scored differentlt this time. Though its openers could not score, first down Venkatesh Iyer (83) played a brilliant knock and set a partership with Nitish Rana (45). However, wickets started to fall and at one time, it looked, KKR may loses the game.

Then came power hitter Rinku Singh and raised the heat of the game. he scored an unimaginable 48 runs in just 21 balls, leading KKR to a 3-wickets victory in no time. With this, KKR registered their second consecutive win in this season, as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs on 6 April at Eden Gardens.