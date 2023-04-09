Rinku Singh gifts KKR 2nd consecutive victory in Tata IPL 2023

For KKR, the highest runs partnership was done by by Venkatesh Iyer (83) and Nitish Rana (45), and then the batting order collapsed like a pack of cards. Apart from these two batters, no one else could score more than 20 runs. However, Rinku Singh turned out to an ultimate finisher and scored 48 runs in just 21 deliveries, leading KKR to 3-wickets victory over GT.

