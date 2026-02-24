Rinku Singh leaves India squad to return home ahead of crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Zimbabwe; here's why

India's middle-order batter Rinku Singh has left the national team camp in Chennai and rushed home due to a serious family emergency. The left-hander departed early on Tuesday morning, missing India's practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This comes just two days before India's must-win Super 8 match against Zimbabwe on Thursday (February 26), at the same venue.

Reason behind Rinku Singh's departure According to a report by PTI, Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, has been admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida. He is reportedly in serious condition, battling a long-term illness."

“Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India’s practice session at the Chepauk," a BCCI source told PTI.

The team management and fans have rallied in support, with many wishing for his father's speedy recovery. Notably, it remains uncertain whether or not Rinku will rejoin the squad in time for the Zimbabwe game.

Rinku Singh's performance in T20 World Cup so far Rinku Singh has struggled with the bat throughout the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He made his tournament debut against the United States on February 7 in Mumbai, scoring only 6 runs off 14 balls. Against Namibia in Delhi on February 12, he managed just 1 run from six deliveries. He stayed unbeaten on 11 off 4 balls versus Pakistan in Colombo and hit 6 off three against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

In India's opening Super 8 loss, a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22, Rinku came in at No. 8 during the chase of 188 but was dismissed for a duck off two balls by Keshav Maharaj. His overall tally stands at 24 runs across five innings, with a best of 11 not out.