Rinku Singh opens up on Test ambitions for India, wants Rohit-Virat to lift 2027 ODI WC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Indian batter Rinku Singh expressed his ambition to represent India in Test cricket, saying that there is a perception around him being a one-format player, but he can play all three formats and dreams of donning the whites for India.

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Rinku, who has played 48 T20Is, scoring 702 runs in 35 innings at an average of 36.94 and a strike rate of 156.34, with three fifties and has also featured in two ODIs, scoring 55 runs, was speaking to JioStar.

Speaking on his red-ball ambitions, Rinku said, "There is a bit of that perception that I’m just a one-format player. But you can look at my average in domestic cricket, whether it is in one-dayers or four-day matches. I have a dream of playing Test cricket for India as well. So, people should not view me as a single-format player. I can play all three formats, and I do play all three formats in domestic cricket. But for India, I play only one format at the moment.”

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Rinku, who represents UP in state cricket, enjoys a healthy first-class record, with 3,757 runs in 53 matches and 76 innings at an average of 58.70, including nine centuries and 23 fifties in 76 innings. In 70 List-A matches, Rinku has made 2,418 runs in 64 innings, averaging 52.56, scoring two centuries and 21 fifties while maintaining a strike rate of 101.17.

Rinku also expressed his desire to see ODI-exclusive stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lift the 2027 ODI World Cup title. The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Both will be in action during West Indies ODIs at home from September 27 onwards.

“They are legends, both Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya. Not just me, but the entire nation hopes that they play in the World Cup and are part of the team that goes on to win it. It would be a huge moment for the whole country, as who knows, it could be their last World Cup. So, it would be huge if they can win it for India. It would be huge for them as well, because we haven’t won the World Cup in a long time. We last won it in 2011. So, we hope both of them are with the team, and that they lift that trophy," he signed off.

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Rohit has been a part of three World Cups from 2015 to 2023 and has been a standout performer in each of the tournaments, ending as the leading run-getter in the 2019 edition in the UK with 648 runs in nine games, including five centuries and a fifty.

Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-getter with 1,575 runs in 28 matches and innings at an average of 60.57, including seven centuries (the most by a batter in WC history) and six fifties.

In ODIs, Rohit is India's third-highest run-getter and century-scorer, with 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties.

Virat is the second-highest run-getter in WC history with 1,795 runs in 37 matches and innings at an average of 59.83, including five centuries and 12 fifties.

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With 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs and 302 innings at an average of 58.59 and 54 centuries, 79 fifties, Virat is one of the finest and perhaps the finest ever ODI batter.

He has an incredible record in successful run-chases, having made 6,235 runs in 111 matches and 105 innings at an average of 89.07, including 24 centuries and 29 fifties.

This year in ODIs, Virat has 384 runs in six innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties. Rohit has had some ups and downs, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, including a ton and fifty, with best score of 138 against England at Lord's. (ANI)

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