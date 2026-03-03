Rio Ferdinand describes terrifying Dubai missile strikes and lockdown: 'It's frightening…'

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has provided a candid insight into the unsettling events that unfolded in Dubai recently, as missile strikes and military aircraft activity brought regional tensions directly into his family’s daily life.

Rio Ferdinand has been residing in the United Arab Emirates since relocating there with his wife Kate and their young children in August last year. The 47-year-old described the sudden escalation as profoundly disturbing. The disturbances followed Iranian missile launches carried out in response to US military operations in the wider region, placing parts of the UAE temporarily under heightened alert.

Rio Ferdinand gives candid update In a revealing segment on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, Rio Ferdinand detailed the intensity of the sounds that filled the night sky. “It’s frightening when you hear missiles, planes, and fighter jets going above us," he said. “You are hearing big bombs, and we don’t know the details of what they are," he added.

Keeping children calm in a crisis Rio Ferdinand said his primary focus was protecting his young children from fear while the noises continued overhead. He highlighted the emotional responsibility involved in maintaining composure under pressure.

“It’s telling your kids what it is and helping them navigate through this moment, which is important, especially as the dad of the house. You want to remain calm and keep everybody as calm as possible," Ferdinand explained.

Local emergency protocols were activated swiftly. Authorities directed residents in designated zones to move to basements or secure indoor areas during the most active periods. The Ferdinand family adhered immediately to the official advice.

“We were advised to go into the basement on the first night when all the noise started. We were down here sleeping with duvets and stuff. My studio has become my bunker," he recalled.

Reassurance from the UAE authorities Rio Ferdinand commended the efficiency and professionalism of the UAE’s response systems, which helped instill a surprising level of confidence amid the uncertainty.

“It’s been a bit of a scary situation," he admitted. “But at the same time, weirdly enough, I have felt very secure and looked after."

Rio Ferdinand, who has intentionally reduced his broadcasting schedule to spend more time with his family in Dubai, noted that two of his sons remain in the United Kingdom pursuing professional football careers. The recent events have reinforced the value he places on family proximity during unpredictable times.