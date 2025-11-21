Ripon Mondol's Super Over heroics: Netizens hail Bangladesh star after Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final win over India

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A will go down as one of the most gripping contests in the tournament’s history. The match went right down to the Super Over, and Bangladesh A emerged victorious thanks to a sensational bowling performance by young pacer Ripon Mondol. The 23-year-old seamer dismissed both Indian batsmen for zero runs, sending social media into a frenzy and earning widespread praise from fans across the world.

What happened in the thrilling encounter between India A and Bangladesh A? Bangladesh A posted a competitive 194/6, led by Habibur Rahman Sohan’s solid 65 and a blistering unbeaten 48 from just 18 balls by SM Meherob. India A looked on course during the chase, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi providing a flying start and Priyansh Arya contributing a quick 44. However, the game turned in the final two overs.

Ripon Mondol bowled a near-perfect 19th over, delivering six pinpoint yorkers and conceding only five runs while removing the dangerous Ramandeep Singh. Needing 16 off the last over, India survived a dropped catch and a run-out scare before Nehal Wadhera grabbed three runs off the final ball to force a tie.

Ripon Mondol’s Super Over steals the show Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali handed the ball to Ripon Mondol for the Super Over, and the youngster delivered in spectacular fashion.

First ball: A lightning yorker crashed into Jitesh Sharma’s stumps as he attempted a reverse sweep.

Second ball: Another deadly yorker forced Ashutosh Sharma to lob a simple catch to extra cover.

India A was bundled out for zero. Bangladesh needed just one run to win. Although Yasir Ali was out on the first ball, a wide from Suyash Sharma sealed the deal. Ripon Mondol finished with two wickets for no runs in the Super Over and was named Player of the Match.

Social Media explodes with a raise for Ripon Mondol

Road to the Final opens for Bangladesh A The victory sends Bangladesh A into the Rising Stars Asia Cup final on November 23, where they will face either Pakistan A or Sri Lanka A. For India A, it’s a harsh lesson in finishing tight games and making bold selection calls under pressure.

