Rishabh Pant injury: BCCI gives update on India cricket star's current status, ‘He was taken for scans…’

Rishabh Pant, India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman, faced another setback on the opening day of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Wednesday (July 23). The 27-year-old, already nursing a finger injury from the previous Test, suffered a painful blow to his right foot, forcing him to retire hurt. Shubman Gill has provided an update.

What happened during the match? The injury occurred on the fourth ball of the 68th over during India’s first innings. Rishabh Pant was attempting a reverse sweep off England seamer Chris Woakes' delivery, but missed the ball’s line, and it struck him on his right boot.

The impact left Pant in immediate agony, collapsing to the ground as physios rushed to his aid. England appealed for an LBW, but replays confirmed an inside edge, sparing Pant from dismissal. However, he retired hurt.

The physio removed Pant’s pads, socks, and boot, revealing a spot of blood and swelling on the outer part of his right foot. Unable to bear weight on the injured foot, Pant was carried off the field in a golf cart.

BCCI's official statement

“Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” BCCI released a statement.

Sai Sudharsan addressed the Press Conference and gave an update too. "Oh, he was in a lot of pain, and he's now at the hospital taking scans. We'll know about the update probably soon. If he’s not coming back in this match, it's obviously a blow, but the other batters are also ready to do their part," he said.

Rishabh Pant’s performance before the injury Rishabh Pant scored 37 off 48 deliveries, and his knock included four boundaries and a six. Pant’s contribution was significant for Team India, which was already navigating a challenging situation with a depleted squad.

India’s injury concerns Rishabh Pant’s injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for India during this tour. In the third Test at Lord’s, a finger injury sidelined him from wicketkeeping duties, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in behind the stumps. Jurel may once again be called upon if Pant’s latest injury proves severe.

