Cricketer Rishabh Pant joined hands with Swiggy to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power team ahead of the inaugural season of World Pickleball League (WPBL). The development will mark Pant's entry into the sport.
The keeper-batter expressed his intent to take the sport to “next level” with his investment into the sport. This marked Pant's foray into India's first franchise-based pickleball league marks
Pant said, "The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level."
(More to come)
