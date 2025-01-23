Rishabh Pant teams up with Swiggy to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power in pickleball league

Updated23 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Rishabh Pant(AFP)

Cricketer Rishabh Pant joined hands with Swiggy to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power team ahead of the inaugural season of World Pickleball League (WPBL). The development will mark Pant's entry into the sport. 

The keeper-batter expressed his intent to take the sport to “next level” with his investment into the sport. This marked Pant's foray into India's first franchise-based pickleball league marks  

Pant said, "The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level."

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST
