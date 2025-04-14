Rishabh Pant vs Chennai Super Kings: All you need to know about LSG skipper’s performance vs CSK

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face each other in a thriller Indian Premier League encounter on the 14th of April, Monday. While Rishabh Pant's performance this season has been underwhelming, his performance against Chennai Super Kings has been impressive. Will he be able to play his much-awaited brilliant knock of this season, is something to watch out for.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 In the six matches that he played this season, Rishabh has amassed just 40 runs with the highest score of 21. He has managed to hit just four boundaries and a six, so far.

Rishabh Pant vs CSK Rishabh Pant has been brilliant with the bat against CSK. In the 11 innings he played so far, he has scored 375 runs, at an average of 46.9 and a strike rate of 15. He has smashed three fifties against CSK and has a highest score of 79. These numbers reflect his ability to dominate CSK’s bowling attack.

Rishabh vs CSK bowlers Rishabh Pant has scored 43 runs off 7 innings against Ravichandran Ashwin's spell. He has not been dismissed but has a strike rate of 105. While facing Ravindra Jadeja, the Southpaw has been even more effective. He has amassed 72 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 147, losing his wicket just twice. These stats underline Pant’s ability to counter CSK’s spin attack. Against pace, like CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana, Pant has scored 33 runs in 3 T20 innings at an explosive strike rate of 206, though dismissed twice.

Yet, IPL 2025 paints a starkly different picture. His scores read a dismal 21(18), 2(6), 2(5), 15(15), and 0(6), reflecting on his struggle to be consistent. This is a sharp decline as compared to his 2024 IPL numbers, where he scored 446 runs at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40, including three fifties, with a robust 169 strike rate against pace and 112 against spin

Full Squads Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni