Rishabh Pant vs Shreyas Iyer: Battle Between Most Expensive Players of IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 auction saw record-breaking bids, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player ever, going to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹27 crore. On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore. As LSG and PBKS lock horns at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday (April 1), it will be interesting to see the battle between these two skippers and how well they outperform each other. Before the match begins, let's dive into their statistics and see how they fare against each other.

Top three most expensive buys in IPL history: Rishabh Pant – ₹27 crore (LSG, IPL 2025)

Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 crore (PBKS, IPL 2025)

Mitchell Starc – ₹24.75 crore (KKR, IPL 2024)

Shreyas Iyer: Composed and in form Fresh off a title-winning campaign with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season, Shreyas Iyer has continued to showcase impressive batting for PBKS. In their opening match, he played an outstanding knock of 97*, guiding his team to victory with a match-winning effort. His composed batting under pressure, combined with an important partnership with Shashank Singh in the death overs, showcased his big-game temperament.

Shreyas Iyer's performance in IPL since 2024: Innings: 15

Runs: 448

Average: 49.8

Strike Rate: 159

50s: 3

High Score: 97*

Rishabh Pant: Powerhouse seeking a big Innings Rishabh Pant’s bat hasn’t made the same noise as Iyer’s yet in IPL 2025. However, with his fearless stroke play and ability to accelerate at will, the explosive southpaw will be eager to lead from the front for LSG. Since IPL 2024, he has amassed 461 runs in 15 innings.

Rishabh Pant's performance in IPL since 2024: Innings: 15

Runs: 461

Average: 35.5

Strike Rate: 150

50s: 3

High Score: 88*

Form vs Firepower Shreyas Iyer’s current form makes him the more reliable batter heading into this match, but Rishabh Pant’s impressive potential can turn the game around as well. With PBKS starting on a winning note, Iyer will want to continue the momentum. Meanwhile, Pant, who has captained DC to two back-to-back wins, will be eyeing a signature knock to justify his record-breaking price tag.