Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 struggles: Here's look at LSG captain's form and performance in ongoing season

Rishabh Pant's performance in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been underwhelming. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain failed to add enough runs to his tally this season. In LSG's previous match against Punjab Kings, Rishabh scored just 18 runs off 17 balls. After the team's loss by 37 runs, questions are being raised about the team's approach and the skipper's performance.

Here is a detailed look at Rishabh Pant's performance in IPL 2025 Rishabh Pant was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping ₹27 crore in the 2025 IPL auction. In the ongoing season, he has just scored 128 runs in the 11 Innings played. He has the lowest average (12.8) in the list of players to play at least 100 balls this season. He also has a very disappointing strike rate of 99.22. He managed to score just one half-century and registered his highest score of 63 runs. In the 129 balls, Rishabh faced so far, he has smashed just 11 fours and 6 sixes. He has registered six single-digit scores in 11 innings and has struggled to find any consistent rhythm.

Rishabh Pant's performance in the previous 10 IPL Innings: vs PBKS: 18 runs (17 balls)

vs MI: 4 runs (2 balls)

vs DC: 0 runs (2 balls)

vs RR: 3 runs (9 balls)

vs CSK: 63 runs (49 balls)

vs GT: 21 runs (18 balls)

vs KKR: 0 runs (0 balls)

vs MI: 2 runs (6 balls)

vs PBKS: 2 runs (5 balls)

vs SRH: 15 runs (15 balls)

Ambati Rayudu on Rishabh Pant's current approach and form Ambati Rayudu criticized LSG skipper looking at his current form. He called him stubborn.

"I think, at this point in time, I am feeling very sorry for him because he has not been changing his batting order or his approach," Ambati Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out.

"I think he is being pretty stubborn about how he wants to go about things. It's not working in his favour at the moment," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants under Rishabh Pant's captaincy LSG are currently in the seventh position after playing 11 games. The team started its IPL 2025 campaign on a high note by winning initial games. However, the momentum shifted soon. Out of their previous five matches, the Rishabh Pant-led team has managed to win just one game. They have 5 points and an NRR of -0.469. With three matches to go, LSG will want to gear up and win all the remaining games to keep their hopes for the Playoffs alive.

Rishabh Pant after PBKS vs LSG match Rishabh Pant reflected on Lucknow Super Giants' loss to Punjab Kings. He expressed the strategies that went wrong and the errors that the team should have refrained from doing.

