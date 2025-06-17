Subscribe

River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, probable XIs and more

Here are all the details about the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup match between River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds.

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Jun 2025, 10:07 PM IST
River Plate's Colombian forward Miguel Borja, River Plate's Argentine defender Milton Casco and River Plate's Argentine forward Sebastian Driussi take part in a training session at Sounders FC Clubhouse and Training Facility in Renton near Seattle on June 16, 2025 ahead of the Club World Cup 2025 football match between Argentina's River Plate and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.
River Plate, Argentina's club will take on Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Both teams will want to clinch the top position in the group E which includes strong contender - Inter Milan. Here is all the important information ahead of the crucial clash.

River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds team news

River Plate:

River Plate, led by Marcelo Gallardo, are set to begin their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a strong lineup. Young player Franco Mastantuono, who will join Real Madrid in August 2025 after a €45 million transfer, will be eager to showcase his talent with River. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored a stunning free-kick in a Superclasico win, has 10 goals in 61 appearances. Facundo Colidio, with six goals in his last 22 matches, is expected to lead the attack along with Sebastián Driussi, who netted three goals in the Copa Libertadores.

Urawa Red Diamonds:

Urawa Red Diamonds, managed by Maciej Skorza, will rely on key attackers for their Club World Cup opener. Ryoma Watanabe, with six goals in 17 J1 League games, will lead the attack for the team. Yusuke Matsuo, contributing three goals in 20 appearances, adds pace on the wing. Brazilian Matheus Savio is set to feature in the final third. Despite a recent dip, Urawa will aim to bounce back and challenge River Plate.

Advertisement

River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds match details

Date: June 17

Time: 3 PM ET (June 17) | 12:30 AM IST (June 18)

Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds predicted XIs

River Plate (4-3-3): Armani; Montiel, Martinez, Diaz, Acuna; Castano, Perez, Meza; Mastantuono, Driussi, Colidio.

Urawa Red Diamonds (4-2-3-1): Nishikawa; Ishihara, Ogiwara, Gustafson, Boza; Holbraten, Kaneko; Yasui, Matsuo, Savio; Watanabe.

How to watch live streaming of River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds in FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN's YouTube channel. DAZN is FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. There is no update on the tournament's official broadcaster in India.

