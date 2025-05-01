Riyan Parag reflects on approach in upcoming games, says ‘Looking at table builds pressure and unrealistic expectations’

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday (May 1). The team won their previous match against GT by a huge margin powered by Vaibhav Suryanvanshi's heroics and they still have hopes to make it to the Playoffs this season. RR skipper Riyan Parag has explained the franchise's approach in the upcoming clashes.

Rajasthan Royals on the IPL Points Table Rajasthan Royals are currently in the eighth position on the Points Table. They have won three out of their ten matches and four remaining games. They have six points with two wins and an NRR of -0.349.

Riyan Parag on Rajasthan Royals' approach Rajasthan Royals have four games remaining and they will want to win all four in order to be in contention for the Playoffs.

“The message is clear, we’re taking it one game at a time," Riyan expressed.

"Looking at the table only builds pressure and unrealistic expectations. We’re staying committed to our process and focusing on strong team performance. We’ll see where that takes us,” he further added.

Riyan Parag on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi “Firstly, I don’t want to focus too much on his age, he’s here because of his ability," Riyan Parag said. "Yes, 14 is very young, but we treat him like any other player, not as a kid, he added.

Vaibhav's heroics against Gujarat Titans led to Rajasthan Royals clinching their third win of the season and breaking their five-match losing streak.

“He’s changed the entire atmosphere in the camp. We were missing that spark in tight games, and he came in and completely shifted the momentum,” Parag hailed the youngster.

Rajasthan Royals' upcoming matches in the league stage Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Jaipur) - May 1

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata) - May 4

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai) - May 12

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur) - May 16

Mumbai Indians' bowler Trent Boult ahead of the RR vs MI clash Mumbai Indians currently rank third in the Points Table, having won six of the ten matches.

“No team wants to start poorly, but our turnaround, five wins in a row, has been a huge boost. There’s confidence now, and it’s encouraging to see different players stepping up in different games. That’s the strength of this side,” said Trent Boult.