Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips traded in Bulls-Timberwolves blockbuster deal

The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves executed a significant trade on Thursday (February 5), shaking up both rosters ahead of the NBA deadline. The Bulls acquired guard Rob Dillingham, forward Leonard Miller, and four second-round draft picks from Minnesota. In return, the Timberwolves received guard Ayo Dosunmu who is recovering from a quadriceps injury, and forward Julian Phillips.

This multi-player swap added another layer of intrigue to Chicago’s ongoing roster overhaul, while giving Minnesota immediate rotation help.

Deal structure and immediate impact The Minnesota Timberwolves get a proven bench contributor in Ayo Dosunmu, who is expected to return to action soon after his quad setback. The 26-year-old has been a reliable three-point shooter and defender this season, averaging solid production before the injury. Julian Phillips brings additional young forward depth to the Timberwolves’ frontcourt.

Heading to the Chicago Bulls are Rob Dillingham, the former No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Leonard Miller, a versatile forward with upside. The four second-round picks provide the Bulls with valuable future draft capital to continue their rebuild.

Chicago Bulls' guard logjam continues to grow The Chicago Bulls have been busy acquiring guards recently, adding names like Jaden Ivey, Collin Sexton, and Anfernee Simons through prior deals. Dillingham now joins this group of quick, scoring-oriented backs, creating serious competition for minutes.

Chicago appears committed to stockpiling young talent and assets, betting on potential breakthroughs from players like Dillingham in expanded opportunities.

Strategic shifts for both franchises For the Timberwolves, this trade prioritizes win-now depth with Dosunmu’s imminent return and Phillips’ development potential. They move on from a draft pick that didn’t translate quickly into regular playing time.

The Bulls, meanwhile, continue their youth-focused rebuild by landing Dillingham’s scoring flash, Miller’s versatility, and extra picks for flexibility. Whether Dillingham thrives in Chicago’s system or Dosunmu immediately bolsters Minnesota’s bench will shape how fans view this deadline deal in the months ahead.