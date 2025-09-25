Robert Kraft’s New England Patriots to sell 8% stake to Dean Metropoulos, Sixth Street at $9 billion valuation

The New England Patriots, led by owner Robert Kraft, have agreed to sell an eight percent minority stake in a blockbuster deal valuing the franchise at $9 billion. This transaction will mark a significant milestone for the NFL, as teams are increasingly turning to private investors to unlock capital while maintaining control.

Details about the deal In 1994, Robert Kraft purchased the New England Patriots for $172 million, a record-setting price for a sports franchise at the time. Today, with the team valued at $9 billion, the eight percent stake sold is worth approximately around $720 million.

The buyers include billionaire investor Dean Metropoulos, who will acquire a five percent stake, and private equity firm Sixth Street Partners, taking three percent. Notably, Metropoulos is known for his investments in consumer brands and the Sixth Street is recognized for its strategic financial moves.

The sale will require approval from NFL owners, with a vote scheduled for the league’s meetings on October 21 and 22, 2025. This step will ensure that new investors align with the NFL’s strict ownership guidelines, maintaining the league’s integrity and long-term vision.

NFL and private equity investments The New England Patriots’ minority stake sale is followed by the NFL’s decision in 2024 to allow private equity firms to invest in franchises, a shift aimed at boosting liquidity for team owners. Sixth Street Partners, one of the firms approved for such investments, is seizing this opportunity to align with a powerhouse like the Patriots.

The NFL's finance committee is set to review two minority stake sales in October. A proposed 10% stake in the New York Giants to Julia Koch would value the team at $10.3 billion, per an NFL owner's estimate. Additionally, Sports Business Journal noted a planned vote on a 3.2% stake in the San Francisco 49ers to Pete Briger Jr., Chairman of Fortress Investment Group, with the team valued at $8.6 billion.