Rodney Rogers, Wake Forest basketball legend, passes away at age 54

Rodney Rogers, the electrifying forward who powered Wake Forest basketball to new heights in the 1990s, passed away at the age of 54. His death was due to natural causes related to the spinal cord injury he suffered in a 2008 accident. Rogers leaves behind an unmatched legacy of athletic brilliance, personal courage, and selfless service.

Advertisement

From Durham roots to Demon Deacon dominance Arriving from Durham, North Carolina, in 1990, Rogers wasted no time making history. As a freshman, he earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 1991 and led Wake Forest to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1984. He followed that with First Team All-ACC recognition in 1992 and, in 1993, capped his college career by winning ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors while guiding the Demon Deacons to the Sweet 16.

Rogers remains the only player in Wake Forest history, and one of just seven in ACC history, to claim both ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards. His explosive play laid the foundation for seven consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 1991 to 1997, including the program’s rise during the Tim Duncan era that followed.

Advertisement

Selected ninth overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 1993 NBA Draft, the highest Wake Forest pick since 1962. Rogers enjoyed a 12-year professional career. He averaged 11 points per game, earned NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors, and was respected across the league for his toughness and versatility before retiring in 2005.

NBA stardom and a career cut short The Denver Nuggets snapped up Rogers ninth overall in the 1993 NBA Draft, the highest pick for a Wake Forest player since Len Chappell in 1962. Over 12 seasons with teams like the Clippers, Suns, Celtics, and Nets, he averaged 11 points per game, showcasing toughness and versatility that earned him the 2000 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Advertisement

Retiring in 2005, Rogers left the league as a respected pro, admired for his professionalism amid fierce competition.

Accident in 2008 Tragedy struck in 2008 when a dirt bike accident left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Yet Rogers refused to fade. He channelled his energy into the Rodney Rogers Foundation, advocating for spinal cord injury awareness and empowering others through stories of personal growth. His positive vibe and quiet strength turned adversity into advocacy, touching lives far beyond basketball.

Tributes poured in for Rodney Rogers Former Head Coach Dave Odom expressed, "Rodney is truly one of the greatest athletes to ever play in the Atlantic Coast Conference, without reservation. You can place him alongside the very best our league has ever seen."

Advertisement

"He loved his teammates, he loved his family, he loved Wake Forest and he loved the game of basketball. He loved playing for Wake Forest. Every time we visited him, I walked away reminding myself never to complain — because he never did. He faced life exactly as it came and made the very best of every moment. He was a joy to watch as a basketball player, but he was an even greater man. He shared his strength, his spirit and his life with everyone around him," he added.

Rogers is survived by his devoted wife, Faye, daughters Roddreka (assistant coach at Georgia State and former Georgia Tech standout) and Rydeiah (former NC State player), son Rodney Rogers II, sons Devonte Rogers and Eric Hipilito, whom he embraced as family, and his mother, Estelle Spencer.

Advertisement