Roger Federer’s Life After Tennis: Less Cardio, More Carpool
Chavie Lieber ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:24 PM IST
SummaryThe tennis champion talks about parenting, his retirement routines and watching Wimbledon from the stands.
In the year since Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis, the 42-year-old Swiss athlete has been busy—co-chairing the annual Met Gala fundraiser, sitting front row at Dior’s couture show in Paris and, recently, debuting a tennis collaboration between Uniqlo and the fashion label JW Anderson.
