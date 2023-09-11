Roger Federer’s Life After Tennis: Less Cardio, More Carpool

My dad leaned over and asked me, “Wouldn’t you want to be on the court right now instead of just sitting here?" And I was, “Oh, my God, no. I’m so happy sitting here." I felt very content and at peace, sitting and not playing. Because a year before, when there was the 100th-year celebration of Centre Court, I felt that I maybe didn’t want to be there. It was important for me to be there, but it was a crushing feeling I had, a twisted feeling I had. This year, I was very happy to be back there. And the people were happy to see me happy.