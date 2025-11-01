Rohan Bopanna announces retirement, ending a 20-year journey: ‘Tennis gave me purpose when I was lost’

Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna, a veteran of three Olympic Games, has announced his retirement, bringing an end to a two-decade-long career. In an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Bopanna said, “A goodbye... but not the end.” Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, “After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet.”

The 44-year-old, who began his tennis journey in Coorg, India, recalled his humble beginnings — “chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world – it all feels surreal.”

Bopanna, known for his powerful serve and doubles success, expressed deep gratitude for the sport that shaped his life. “Tennis hasn’t been just a game for me – it has given me purpose when I was lost, strength when I was broken and belief when the world doubted me.”

He also reflected on the lessons learned throughout his illustrious career, saying, “Every time I stepped onto a court, it taught me perseverance, resilience to rise, to fight again when everything inside me said I couldn’t – and most of all, reminded me why I started and who I am.”

Signing off with a heartfelt message, Bopanna thanked his fans and supporters with a simple note — “Thank you

It is worth noting that Bopanna’s final appearance was at the Paris Masters 1000, where he partnered with Alexander Bublik. The pair bowed out in the Round of 32, losing 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 to John Peers and James Tracy.

Rohan Bopanna: A trailblazer in Indian tennis Bopanna is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest tennis players, earning global recognition for his excellence in doubles and mixed doubles. Known for his powerful serve and sharp net play, he carved out a distinguished career that spanned more than two decades.

The 45-year-old, who captured the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017, has represented India in numerous Davis Cup ties and three Olympic Games. In 2024, Bopanna reached new heights by winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title and, just days later, rising to World No. 1 at the age of 43.

He also partnered with Gabriela Dabrowski to clinch the mixed doubles crown at Roland Garros in 2017, adding another Grand Slam to his name.