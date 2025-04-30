Rohit Sharma Birthday: Fans can’t keep calm, wishes pour in social media for Hitman

Rohit Sharma has turned 38 years old on April 30, 2025. Fans worldwide celebrated Hitman's birthday by flooding social media with their heartfelt wishes. From his aggressive batting to his commendable captaincy, Rohit’s career has touched millions, and the outpouring of love reflects the mark he has made in people's lives.

Rohit Sharma's journey Rohit Sharma made his international debut in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, during the 2007 Future Cup. India secured a 9-wicket victory, but Rohit did not bat. Later that year, he debuted in T20Is during a group-stage match against England at the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Test and ODI mastery Making his Test debut in 2013, Rohit has amassed 4,301 runs in 67 Tests across 116 innings with an average of 40.57. He has smashed 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a highest score of 212. In the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), he is India’s leading run-scorer with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests. Globally, he ranks 10th in the list of most runs by a player at WTC. As captain, he led India to 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws, and guided the team to the 2023 WTC final, where they finished as runners-up to Australia.

Rohit has played 265 innings and scored 11,168 runs in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) at an average of 48.76, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties. His record-breaking 264 is the highest ODI score. He is India’s third-highest and the world’s fourth-highest run-getter in 50-over World Cups, with 1,575 runs in 28 matches. As ODI captain, Rohit has won 42 of 56 matches, losing 12, with one tie and one no-result. His leadership secured the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and a runner-up finish in the 2023 World Cup.

T20I supremacy Rohit announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals in 2024 as the highest run-scorer, with 4,221 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05. He registered five centuries and 32 fifties with the highest score of 121* in his journey. As T20I captain, Rohit won 49 of 62 matches, leading India to two T20 World Cup titles.

Dominance in IPL In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit has Mumbai Indians to five titles. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 6,868 runs in 266 matches with two centuries and 45 fifties, so far.