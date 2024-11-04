Rohit Sharma promises ’something special’ against Australia in BGT after 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand

Admitting the poor show from the batters against New Zealand is a huge cause of concern, India captain Rohit Sharma opined the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), starting later this month, provides the team with the ‘opportunity to do something special’ in Australia. India’s five-match Test series against Australia for the BGT starts on November 22.

Against New Zealand, Indian batters put on a flop show, especially seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit, managing just one fifty-plus score in six innings, each. Rishabh Pant was the most consistent among the bunch, while Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal performed in patches.

Speaking after the 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand, Rohit emphasised that the team needs to look forward. “It's a cause of concern without a doubt. If the batters are not performing, that is a cause of concern. But what's done is done now,” he told reporters during the post-match press conference.

“I think as a player, as a captain, as a team, we all have to look forward and see how we can correct what we didn't manage to achieve here. There is a good opportunity for us to go and do something special in Australia,” he added.

Rohit managed just 91 runs across three matches against New Zealand. Kohli managed a decent score of 70 in the second innings of the first Test against the Kiwis in Bengaluru but failed to make it into double figures in four of his other five outings during the series.

India's WTC final qualification scenario With the loss against New Zealand, Rohit's side suffered a massive blow in their quest for a third consecutive appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India must win at least four tests in Australia to qualify for the one-off Test at Lord's next year.